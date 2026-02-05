Mirzapur The Movie release date out: Know when Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's film hits theaters The makers have announced the official release date of the most anticipated film Mirzapur: The Movie. Read on to know when you can watch this movie in theatres.

New Delhi:

The makers have announced the official release date of the most anticipated film Mirzapur: The Movie. Mirzapur is considered one of the most loved OTT series. Following the success of Prime Video’s three-part Mirzapur series, the makers decided to create a film based on it.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Notably, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s gangster drama will hit theaters on September 4, 2026.

When is Mirzapur The Movie releasing?

Announcing the film's release date, the makers wrote, "प..फ..ब..भ..मirzapur The Movie ka swagat karne ke liye taiyyar ho jayein #MirzapurTheMovie coming to a cinema near you on September 4, 2026 (sic)." Take a look below:

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section over the film’s release date. Many also shared their love for the popular character Munna Tripathi, aka Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyendu Sharma. One user commented, "Munna Bhaiya is back (sic)." Another wrote, "Finally we can see Munna Bhaiya again (sic)."

Mirzapur The Movie: Cast

Just like the show, Mirzapur: The Movie will feature the main star cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. Take a look at their characters and other cast members below:

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

Rasika Duggal as Beena Tripathi

Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini 'Golu' Gupta

The other cast members include Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.

Mirzapur: The Movie enters post-production

For the unversed, the film has completed its shoot and is currently in the post-production stage. Earlier in January, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle to share an update regarding the film's shooting.

In December 2025, he posted a group picture from the sets of Mirzapur: The Movie and wrote, "The OG fam! Is back.. wrapping up our song shoot in style.. #MTheFilm #Mirzapur @excelmovies (sic)."

Also Read: This underrated web series has a higher IMDb rating than Panchayat, Mirzapur and Special Ops