Rajya Sabha erupts as Kharge, Nadda clash a day after PM Modi’s Lok Sabha speech halted The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed dramatic scenes as women opposition MPs charged towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat, holding banners ahead of his scheduled speech, leading to the adjournment of proceedings for the day.

New Delhi:

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated scenes on Thursday as Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister JP Nadda engaged in a sharp exchange over parliamentary procedure, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha was halted. The heated banter between the two leaders started after Kharge objected to what he described as restrictions on speaking about matters of national interest in Parliament.

Referring to the disruption in the Lok Sabha, he said Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak on issues of national interest, prompting a sharp rebuttal from Nadda.

"Parliament means both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wanted to speak on the country's interests but was not allowed to do so. How can you run the House like this?" Kharge asked.

Lok Sabha proceedings cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha: Nadda

Responding strongly, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Nadda rejected the charge and reminded the House of parliamentary conventions. "Proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha, my esteemed colleague should know this," said Nadda in Rajya Sabha on LoP Kharge raising the issue of not letting Rahul Gandhi speak in Lok Sabha.

Nadda further said that the government led by PM Modi is always ready to conduct a discussion on anything.

"PM Modi is ready anytime to answer any question in the Lok Sabha, but the Opposition is not letting the business of the House go forward," Nadda said, adding that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has given a statement on the India-US trade deals, as asked by the Opposition.

Opposition doesn't 'lynch or abuse': Kharge

Kharge further alleged that the BJP doesn't let people talk, adding that the party has shackled PM Modi, not letting him talk.

"The people of the ruling party are bound labourers. The Opposition doesn't 'lynch or abuse' others as the ruling party does. I am saying how the people are crushing the people by not letting them speak," he said.

As the debate intensified, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman intervened, demanding that the word "lynch" used by Kharge be expunged from the records. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in, urging members to adhere to the rules and traditions of the House amid repeated disruptions during the Budget Session.

"Today, all MPs are expecting that rules and traditions will be followed. Everyone is waiting to hear the Prime Minister’s speech in the Rajya Sabha. If Congress does not want to listen to the PM’s address, that is its choice, but other members do,' Rijiju said, also alleging that the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition had not followed House rules.

Following the heated exchange, Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, underscoring the continuing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over floor time, procedure, and the conduct of parliamentary business.

