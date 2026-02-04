Opposition's women MPs surrounded seat, refused to move: Why PM Modi's Lok Sabha address was cancelled today BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several opposition women MPs entered the well of the House, moved towards the Prime Minister’s chair, and ignored repeated appeals by senior ministers to return to their seats.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha in Wednesday was postponed at the last minute amid continued faceoff between the Centre and the Opposition in the lower house during the onoging Budget session. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 AM, Thursday minutes before the Prime Minister was scheduled respond the the motion of thanks to the President's address.

But noisy protests by Opposition MPs escalated into confrontations near the treasury benches, prompting sharp allegations and counter allegations overshadowed the proceedings.

Inside the chaos in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several opposition women MPs entered the well of the House, moved towards the Prime Minister’s chair, and ignored repeated appeals by senior ministers to return to their seats. He claimed the Prime Minister was unable to enter the House as the situation spiralled out of control.

"Where the Prime Minister sits, they climbed up to that area. They created a huge ruckus," Tiwari alleged. He further said the opposition MPs approached with aggressive body language, raising serious security concerns, and claimed they “could even have attacked the Prime Minister”.

"What could be the intention of putting forward women members to block the Prime Minister's chair? You are so much baffled by election lossess that you are willing to attack the PM," Tiwari quipped in sharp attack on the Opposition.

Opposition MPs were seen sloganeering and entering the well while holding a large banner reading “Jo uchit lage vo karo”. Members from the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party joined the protest, booing as tensions rose. At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were not present in the House.

Centre-Opposition faceoff in Lok Sabha

During the disruption, a group of opposition women MPs moved towards the treasury benches and confronted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, triggering heated verbal exchanges. MPs including Joytimani and Varsha Gaikwad were seen advancing towards Dubey, after which BJP women MPs also moved in his direction, leading to a brief face off.

Despite the Speaker announcing the adjournment, the commotion continued. Sources said that after proceedings were halted, Congress and other opposition women MPs again moved towards the treasury benches, advancing to within two rows behind the Prime Minister’s chair and heading towards Dubey.

What Opposition said

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at the ruling party, alleging that the Prime Minister avoided the House because of the protest. “He got scared and that is why he did not arrive in the House,” she said. She also took a swipe at Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, claiming they “ran away like a bullet train”.