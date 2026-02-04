Advertisement
  date 2026-02-04

Xi Jinping speaks to Trump after hour-long video call with Putin to discuss 'unstable' global situation

The call followed a video conversation between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders praised their countries’ “stabilising" partnership.

Beijing:

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, state-run media reported without disclosing details of the discussion, 

The call followed a video conversation between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders praised their countries’ “stabilising" partnership against a backdrop of increasing global turbulence.

The Kremlin said Putin and Xi exchanged "opinions" on the United States and that their views "practically matched". The talks lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes and were conducted in a "friendly and trusting atmosphere", Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

According to a Chinese government readout, Xi told Putin that the international situation had grown increasingly unstable since the beginning of 2026.

“Both sides should ensure that China-Russia relations continue to develop steadily along the right track, through deeper strategic coordination and a more proactive and effective commitment as major powers," Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.

