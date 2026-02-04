Mumbai: Three injured as hydrogen-filled balloons explode inside lift, terrifying video goes viral According to reports, while the balloons were being carried in the lift, a small explosion occurred for unknown reasons, causing the balloons to catch fire. People present in the lift immediately ran out leaving behind their belongings.

Mumbai:

A major mishap was narrowly averted in the Goregaon West area of Mumbai when hydrogen-filled balloons caused a minor explosion in a lift. The incident occurred at the Anmol Tower building, where balloons filled with hydrogen gas were being transported via lift.

Hydrogen gas is highly flammable and can pose a serious risk of fire or explosion in confined spaces.

According to reports, while the balloons were being carried in the lift, a small explosion occurred for unknown reasons, causing the balloons to catch fire. People present in the lift immediately ran out leaving behind their belongings.

They sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

The incident reportedly took place on February 2, and terrifying CCTV footage related to the event is getting fervently viral across social media platforms.

One killed, four injured in cylinder blast

Earlier, in December last year, a similar accident near Mysuru Palace in Karnataka left one person dead and four others injured. The incident occurred close to the Jayamarthanda Gate when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons suddenly exploded.

The blast caused panic among visitors, many of whom had gathered for the exhibition during the Christmas holidays. Witnesses said the explosion happened unexpectedly, sending people running from the area.

The balloon vendor operating the cylinder was killed instantly. Among the four injured was a woman who sustained serious injuries. All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the balloon vendor on the spot. Four passers-by sustained injuries in the blast, she said, adding that police are investigating the matter," Seema Latkar, Police Commissioner of Mysuru, said.