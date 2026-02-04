India create history in U19 World semifinal vs Afghanistan, to face England in final for title India have made their way into their 10th final of the U19 World Cup after achieving history in their semifinal against Afghanistan in 2026. Aaron George slammed a brilliant hundred as the Indians chased down 311 in the semifinal.

New Delhi:

India have created history as they have chased down the biggest target in the U19 World Cup ever with their stellar win over Afghanistan in the semifinal of the ongoing edition of the tournament. Led by Aaron George's stellar hundred, the Indian team chased down a mammoth target of 311 with ease at the Harare Sports Club to make their way into the final.

George slammed a match-defining 115 from 104 balls as the opener anchored the chase very well and got support from the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre, both of whom had hit half-centuries. The Indian team hunted down 311 with seven wickets in hand and 53 balls to spare.

This is now the highest-ever chase in the history of U19 World Cups, going past the previous highest of 305 that New Zealand did against Ireland in 2006. Meanwhile, the highest-ever chase in a World Cup knockout was 245, which was done by India against South Africa in the 2024 semifinal.

More to follow...