Over 100 boxes of explosives including gelatin sticks seized from van near Kerala's Palakkad Medical College

Palakkad:

A shocking incident has emerged from Kerala's Palakkad district where police seized more than 100 boxes filled with explosives from a pickup van near Palakkad city. The recovery has triggered concern across the region as the consignment was being transported in complete secrecy. According to an officer from the Palakkad Town South Police Station, the police found over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and more than 20 boxes of detonators from the vehicle near Palakkad Medical College. The officer confirmed that the boxes of explosives had been concealed beneath a large load of watermelons. The seizure took place late on Wednesday night.

Driver of the vehicle detained

The police have detained the driver of the vehicle, identified as Santhil. During the initial round of questioning, he revealed that he had loaded the boxes from Coimbatore and was transporting them to a quarry in Thrissur.

Officials stated that they had earlier received information about a large quantity of explosives being brought into the state. During vehicle inspections that followed, the pickup van was intercepted. However, the driver did not stop the vehicle when instructed to do so which led to a chase by the police. A case is now being registered against the driver under the Explosive Substances Act.

Explosives intended for use in quarrying operations

Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosives were being transported secretly for use in black stone quarry operations. The police said similar cases have been reported in the past as well. A detailed investigation is currently underway, officials said.

