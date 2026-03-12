PM Modi speaks to Iranian President, flags safety of Indians; expresses pain over death of civilians

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid mounting unrest in the Middle East. PM Modi discussed the conflict situation and expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

PM Modi also raised concerns regarding the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” PM Modi posted on X.