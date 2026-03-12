All retail outlets operational, production raised to 28%: Petroleum Ministry amid reports of LPG shortage

New Delhi:

As global energy markets remain volatile due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed all refineries across the country to maximise LPG production under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the directive issued on March 9 has already begun yielding results, with domestic LPG output witnessing a steady increase.

“On March 9, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order under the Essential Commodities Act directing all refineries to maximise LPG production. As a result, production has increased. Yesterday it was around 25 per cent of our domestic production; now it has risen to 28 per cent,” Sharma said.

The move comes at a time when supply chains are under pressure globally amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns about possible disruptions in fuel availability.

However, the government has assured that there is no shortage of LPG or fuel supply across the country. Sharma emphasised that India’s extensive retail distribution network remains fully operational.

“We have a very vast network of retail outlets. Almost one lakh retail outlets are operating in the country, and the majority of these are with public sector oil marketing companies. No dry out has been reported at any of these retail outlets,” she added.

LPG supply fully protected, says Hardeep Puri

Earlier today, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha that there was no fuel shortage in the country and that India has sufficient crude oil.

He also said LPG production in the country has increased by 28 per cent in the last five days and more moves were being rolled out to ensure the supply remained steady.

"The Modi government's foremost priority is that the kitchen of India's 33 crore families, especially the poor and the underprivileged, do not face any shortage. Domestic supply is fully protected and the delivery cycle is unchanged," he said in the Parliament.