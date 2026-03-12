'Doing everything possible to safeguard India's energy security': PM Modi on Middle East conflict

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India can play a key role in leading the world through the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has triggered a severe energy crisis that has spared no nation.

“No country is untouched by this crisis,” he said, stressing that every stakeholder—political parties, media, youth, cities, and villages—has a responsibility in addressing the challenge.

Highlighting India’s proactive measures, PM Modi noted the country’s strides in energy self-reliance. “Before 2014, India had negligible strategic petroleum reserves; today, we have significant storage capacity. We are working holistically to ensure energy security, resulting in substantial savings,” he said while speaking at the NXT Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi asks states to prevent black-marketing, hoarding

Amid reports of fuel and LPG shortage, PM Modi urged state governments to enhance monitoring to curb black-marketing and hoarding, underscoring the importance of protecting citizens from global shocks.

Despite the crises, the Prime Minister painted a confident picture of India’s trajectory. He said the world increasingly views India as a “centre of gravity” for the future.

“If you want to be part of the future, you must connect with India,” he asserted, noting that global leaders and experts look to the country with hope.

PM Modi’s engagement with world leaders

On the ongoing energy crunch, PM Modi emphasised continuous engagement with world leaders and active efforts to strengthen the energy supply chain.

“Our resolve is clear—citizens should not face any problems due to wars in other parts of the world. India is fully committed to addressing this challenge, leaving no stone unturned,” he said.

PM Modi draws parallels with Covid

Reaffirming faith in the nation’s resilience, he drew parallels with India’s response to the Covid-19. He said people of India will overcome this crisis like they did during the pandemic.

“I have full confidence in 140 crore Indians; just as we overcame the Covid crisis, we will navigate this challenge too. Every effort is being made to protect our farmers and citizens from the burden of global disruptions,” PM Modi added.