Over 2,500 kg explosives recovered from another house in Faridabad The development comes hours after the security forces seized around 360 kilograms of explosives from another house in Faridabad. In total, they have seized around 2,900 kilograms of explosives, and arms and ammunition from the two houses.

Faridabad:

The security forces on Monday launched a massive crack down on an interstate terror module and seized around 2563 kilograms of explosives from another house in Haryana's Faridabad. As per initial investigation, the explosives appears to be ammonium nitrate.

The second house is located in Fatehpur Taga village. According to officials, further investigation in this regard is underway.

In total, 2,900 kilograms of explosives seized

The development comes hours after the security forces seized around 360 kilograms of explosives from another house in Faridabad. In total, they have seized around 2,900 kilograms of explosives, and arms and ammunition from the two houses.

The Faridabad and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive joint operation and busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits and arrested seven persons, including two doctors. A case under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substance Act, and Arms Act has also been registered, said officials.

Those who have been arrested are identified as Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Nowgam, Srinagar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama, and Dr Adeel, resident of Wanpora area of Kulgam.

White collar terror ecosystem

"The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

"Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs," the official said.

Raids in J-K, UP

Apart from Faridabad, the officials are also conducting raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian as part of the ongoing operation. Additionally, searches were also held in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur in tandem with the local police, said officials.

They further said that financial investigation, regarding the flow of funds, is on and all linkages are being traced and addressed expeditiously.