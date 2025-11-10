J-K Police busts JeM-AGuH terror module, arrests seven with 2900 kg explosives The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police and 2,900 kg of IED-making material was recovered besides other arms and ammunition.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted an interstate and transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) outfits by arresting seven persons, including two doctors, and recovering a massive cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.

The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police, and 2,900 kg of IED-making material was recovered, besides other arms and ammunition. Two doctors, including one in Faridabad, from whom arms and ammunition were recovered earlier, were also among the arrested.

J-K Police busts terror module

"In a major counter-terrorism success, J-K Police has busted an inter-state and transnational terror module, linked with proscribed terrorist organisations JeM and AGuH. The operation has led to the arrest of key operatives and recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, during coordinated searches in J-K and other states," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said on October 19, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in the Bunpora Nowgam area of Srinagar, threatening and intimidating police and security forces. Accordingly, a case was registered under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substance Act, and Arms Act at Police Station Nowgam and an investigation was taken up.

"The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," the spokesman said.

Group has been using encrypted channels

The group has been using encrypted channels, for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics.

"Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs," he added.

During the course of the investigation, the seven accused were arrested. The arrested has been identified as: Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Nowgam, Srinagar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama, and Dr. Adeel, resident of Wanpora area of Kulgam.

Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie was arrested with around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his rented accommodation in Faridabad.

Ganaie is a teacher at Al Falaha University.

Earlier, Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the doctor who was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit JeM in Srinagar.

Role of more individuals has surfaced

The police spokesman in Srinagar said the role of a few more individuals has surfaced, who will be traced and apprehended.

During the ongoing investigation, searches were conducted at multiple locations by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir Police, also, conducted searches at Faridabad, in tandem with Haryana Police, and at Saharanpur, with Uttar Pradesh Police.

The investigation, so far, has led to the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices, arms/ammunition and IED-making material.

The recoveries include a Chinese Star Pistol with ammunition, a Beretta Pistol with ammunition, an AK 56 Rifle with ammunition, an AK Krinkov Rifle with ammunition, 2,900 KG of IED-making material, including explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers and metal sheets.

Financial investigation, regarding the flow of funds, is on and all linkages are being traced and addressed expeditiously, the spokesman added.

Also Read: CIK conducts raids across Kashmir, seizes digital devices in Kulgam, Shopian and other areas

Also Read: In major crackdown, J-K Police targets Pakistan-based terror operatives in Kulgam