CIK conducts surprise raids across Kashmir, seizes digital devices in Kulgam, Shopian and other areas Digital devices such as smartphones, laptops, and pen drives, along with certain documents, were seized for forensic examination.

Srinagar:

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the intelligence wing of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, on Sunday conducted coordinated search operations across several districts of the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), the surprise searches were carried out in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Hardshoora, Tangmarg (Baramulla), and select areas in north Kashmir. The operations were based on credible intelligence inputs concerning suspicious activities and potential security threats.

Teams from CIK, assisted by local police and other security agencies, carried out simultaneous raids, inspecting both residential and commercial premises. Officials reported that digital devices, including smartphones, laptops, pen drives, and certain documents, were seized for technical and forensic examination.

According to media reports, a few individuals were detained from Hardshoora Tangmarg and Pulwama for questioning to ascertain their involvement in the matter. However, authorities have not confirmed any formal arrests.

“The operation is preventive in nature and is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that anti-national networks do not regroup or operate in these areas,” an official said.

In addition to the district-wide raids, the CIK also conducted searches in various jails across the Valley. “Legal action will be taken if anything illegal is recovered during these searches,” officials noted.

More details are awaited as the investigations progress. Authorities have emphasised that the operations are part of ongoing measures to maintain law and order and disrupt potential security threats.