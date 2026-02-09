Delhi Police registers FIR over circulation of former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished book Delhi Police have initiated a Special Cell investigation after reports emerged that a pre-print PDF of former Army Chief Manoj Naravane's book was allegedly leaked online. A type-set PDF and book cover were found on multiple platforms.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has taken cognisance of information circulating across various social media platforms and digital news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of the former Army Chief MM Naravane's book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated. It was also mentioned online that the necessary clearance for the publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities.

During verification, officials discovered that a PDF version of a type-set book with the same title, and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt. Limited is available on certain websites. Investigators also found that some online marketing platforms have already displayed the finished book cover as if it is up for sale, adding to the seriousness of the suspected breach.

Special Cell registers case

To ensure a detailed and thorough inquiry into this purported leak or breach involving a publication that has not yet been approved, the Delhi Police has registered a case with the Special Cell. Officials confirmed that the investigation is now underway and all angles will be examined to identify how the material reached the public domain.

Rahul Gandhi displays Naravane's 'unreleased' memoir

Earlier on February 4, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi cited former Army chief MM Naravane's 'unreleased' memoir to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general. Addressing reporters in the premises of Parliament House complex, Gandhi held up the 'unreleased' memoir and said he would like the youngsters in India to know that this 'book' exists despite the government claiming otherwise. "The Speaker has said this book does not exist, the government has said it does not exist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has said this book does not exist. Every youngster in India should see this book exists," Gandhi added.

