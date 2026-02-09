Pakistan set to play against India in T20 World Cup 2026, takes u-turn on boycott decision: Report As per recent reports, Pakistan is all set to play against team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after their government had earlier refused to let their side play against the Men in Blue due to the ongoing controversies.

Colombo:

In a massive development, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has reportedly taken a U-turn in their decision not to play against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. As per recent reports, after the recent meetings, Pakistan will be travelling to Colombo and will take on India in the ongoing tournament on February 15.

It is worth noting that after the whole debacle between India and Bangladesh, with the side being removed from the T20 World Cup after they refused to travel to India, Pakistan stood in solidarity with Bangladesh, and shortly after, the Pakistan government came forward and announced that their cricket team would not take the field against India on February 15 for their World Cup clash.

What followed was a string of meetings, and the PCB demanded that the bilateral series with India resume; furthermore, they asked for a tri-series between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. They also asked for an India tour of Bangladesh in the latter stages of 2026.

The same demands were met with rejection as the ICC revealed that the decision to continue the bilateral series rests with the BCCI, and the ICC has no say in it. With the developments, the latest report stated that the PCB will indeed be facing India come February 15.

What is India and Pakistan’s schedule in the T20 World Cup?

Currently, both India and Pakistan have played one game each in the T20 World Cup 2026. Both sides have managed to register victories, with India defeating the USA and Pakistan registering a close shave win against the Netherlands.

For their next games, India will be taking on Namibia on February 12. On the other hand, Pakistan will be taking on the USA next on February 10.

