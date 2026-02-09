Bihar shocker: Four girls die by suicide after being scolded by parents for mingling with boys in Aurangabad Four minor girls in Bihar's Aurangabad district allegedly died by suicide after parental scolding for interacting with boys. A fifth girl survived and narrated the sequence of events. The police have launched a probe, although no external involvement has been established so far.

Aurangabad:

A shocking incident from Bihar's Aurangabad district has surfaced, where four minor girls allegedly died by suicide after they were scolded by their parents for mingling with boys. The incident occurred on January 29 in a Dalit settlement under the Haspura police station area. Five girls, aged between 10 and 14, reportedly consumed a poisonous substance together and only one survived, as per PTI. All four deceased girls were cremated the same day without a postmortem examination. The matter came to the police's attention only after it was reported in local media which prompted an official investigation.

Surviving girl reveals what happened

Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul said, "According to the statement of the surviving girl, they had decided to consume a poisonous substance after being scolded by their family members for mingling with a group of boys." Rahul added that the girls consumed the substance together in an agricultural field. Four died on the spot, while the fifth managed to return home and inform her family. She was later hospitalised and is currently out of danger.

Investigation underway

Speaking to PTI, Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das said that the investigation is still going on. "Right now, we just have the statement of the surviving girl," he added. Police officials said they have not yet found evidence suggesting the involvement of any other person in the incident. "The deceased girls were cremated on January 29 itself, two days before the police received information about the incident," one official confirmed. According to the family of one of the deceased girls, the children had gone out to play. They later received information from villagers that the girls were found dead in a nearby field.

