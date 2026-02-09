Advertisement
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Poll Results LIVE: The Zilla Parishads of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur, as well as the Panchayat Samities under their jurisdiction, voted on February 7.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election results 2026
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Mumbai:

Results for votes cast on Saturday, February 7 across the 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in 12 districts of Maharashtra will be declared today as counting of begins at 10 am amid heavy security deployment. Elections to these Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis recorded a voter turnout of around 67 per cent. The polls were held 11 days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash.

Seen as the first major electoral test since Pawar’s death in Baramati, the results are being closely watched for indications of the future direction and internal unity of the Nationalist Congress Party, whose rival factions contested the elections as allies in their western Maharashtra strongholds.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections results: Which districts went to polls?

Elections were held to 12 Zilla Parishads in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur, along with the 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction. These polls are often described as mini ministries.

Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis play a crucial role in development work and the allocation of funds in rural areas. The results will therefore make it clear who will come to power in these bodies.

What happened in the last elections in 2017

The Zilla Parishads and their constituent Panchayat Samitis in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Osmanabad, now Dharashiv, and Latur were last elected in 2017.

In those elections, the Nationalist Congress Party emerged as the single largest party, winning 225 seats across the 12 districts. It delivered particularly strong performances in Pune with 44 seats, Satara with 39, Osmanabad with 26 and Parbhani with 24, reinforcing its dominance in western Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada. The BJP finished second with 141 seats. Its strongest showing came in Latur, where it won 36 seats, followed by Sangli with 23 and Aurangabad with 22.

The Congress secured 123 seats, posting notable results in Sindhudurg with 27 seats, Aurangabad with 14 and Kolhapur with 14, indicating a steady but regionally dispersed presence. Shiv Sena won 119 seats, performing well in Raigad with 18 seats, Ratnagiri with 18 and Pune with 13. Candidates classified as Others together won 80 seats, underlining the continued influence of independents and smaller local groups. Parties such as the BSP, CPI, CPI(M) and MNS failed to win any seats in the 2017 elections.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the election results.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Poll Results

Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026

Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE

 

Live updates :Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Preparations done as vote counting begins at 10 am

    All preparations for the counting of votes have been completed by the administration for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The counting process will begin at 10 am, with separate counting centres set up in each district.

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Who will clench power in Sindhudurg district?

    Counting of votes is underway today for 42 seats of the Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad and 83 Panchayat Samiti seats. However, candidates have already been elected unopposed in 25 seats, including 8 Zilla Parishad constituencies and 17 Panchayat Samiti constituencies. Vote counting is being conducted today for the remaining 125 seats.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bogus voting in Pune ZP polls, 9 booked

    At least 9 people have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said.

    In one incident, local residents apprehended a group of 6 people, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday. Election officials verified the suspects on the spot and alerted the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards from them.

    The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Poll Results: Heavy police deployment in Raigad

    Tight police security has been put in place for the Raigad Zilla Parishad vote counting process. The police administration has taken special precautions in Mahad, particularly in view of the controversy during the Mahad municipal elections.

    Raigad district has witnessed direct political confrontation between Shiv Sena and the NCP BJP alliance, prompting heightened security arrangements.

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Two reserve EVMs found in car in Solapur; SEC promises strict action

    Two electronic voting machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, prompting the State Election Commission on Sunday to promise strict action while clarifying that the sanctity of the poll process had not been compromised as the devices were reserve units.

    Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held across Maharashtra on Saturday.

    The machines were discovered around midnight in a car hired for an official on election duty near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town. The incident led several political parties to allege possible tampering.

    An NCP candidate later raised concerns about transparency in the polling process and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Key states of the elections

    A total of 7,438 candidates were in the fray for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with more than 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories. As many as 25,471 polling stations were established, and around 1.28 lakh personnel were deployed on election duty.

     
     
  • 7:57 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Processions banned in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

    In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police have prohibited victory processions after the declaration of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results, citing the model code of conduct. Authorities have appealed to winning candidates and supporters to celebrate responsibly and avoid any law and order problems.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Reults LIVE: All eyes on Solapur

    The Solapur Zilla Parishad election results will be declared today after the completion of vote counting. Around 16.2 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the district on February7. The voter turnout this year has declined compared with the 2017 elections.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Results of 12 Zilla Parishad elections today, who will hold the keys to power?

    Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and their corresponding Panchayat Samitis were held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Latur, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The results for all these Zilla Parishads are scheduled to be announced today.

Top News

