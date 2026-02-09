Live Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Vote counting to begin at 10 am Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Poll Results LIVE: The Zilla Parishads of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur, as well as the Panchayat Samities under their jurisdiction, voted on February 7.

Results for votes cast on Saturday, February 7 across the 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in 12 districts of Maharashtra will be declared today as counting of begins at 10 am amid heavy security deployment. Elections to these Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis recorded a voter turnout of around 67 per cent. The polls were held 11 days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash.

Seen as the first major electoral test since Pawar’s death in Baramati, the results are being closely watched for indications of the future direction and internal unity of the Nationalist Congress Party, whose rival factions contested the elections as allies in their western Maharashtra strongholds.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections results: Which districts went to polls?

Elections were held to 12 Zilla Parishads in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur, along with the 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction. These polls are often described as mini ministries.

Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis play a crucial role in development work and the allocation of funds in rural areas. The results will therefore make it clear who will come to power in these bodies.

What happened in the last elections in 2017

The Zilla Parishads and their constituent Panchayat Samitis in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Osmanabad, now Dharashiv, and Latur were last elected in 2017.

In those elections, the Nationalist Congress Party emerged as the single largest party, winning 225 seats across the 12 districts. It delivered particularly strong performances in Pune with 44 seats, Satara with 39, Osmanabad with 26 and Parbhani with 24, reinforcing its dominance in western Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada. The BJP finished second with 141 seats. Its strongest showing came in Latur, where it won 36 seats, followed by Sangli with 23 and Aurangabad with 22.

The Congress secured 123 seats, posting notable results in Sindhudurg with 27 seats, Aurangabad with 14 and Kolhapur with 14, indicating a steady but regionally dispersed presence. Shiv Sena won 119 seats, performing well in Raigad with 18 seats, Ratnagiri with 18 and Pune with 13. Candidates classified as Others together won 80 seats, underlining the continued influence of independents and smaller local groups. Parties such as the BSP, CPI, CPI(M) and MNS failed to win any seats in the 2017 elections.

