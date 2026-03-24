'Will Paralyse and drown you in the Gulf': Iran's top military adviser issues stark warning to US

New Delhi:

Mohsen Rezaei, recently appointed as a senior military adviser by Mojtaba Khamenei, has delivered a strong statement. Speaking on state media, Rezaei warned that Iran could “paralyse” the United States and “sink” its ships in the Arabian Gulf if further military action is taken against Tehran. In a televised interview, Rezaei said that time is running out for the US to avoid wider conflict, suggesting there is a “final deadline” for Washington to act wisely and avoid disaster. He said Iran would go beyond tit‑for‑tat retaliation and inflict strategic damage if its infrastructure were targeted.

Iran blames Israel for dragging the US into war

Rezaei accused Israel of misleading the United States into war by promoting its vision of “Greater Israel.”

He claimed this has left American leadership confused and caught between competing military and political priorities. According to Rezaei, the conflict will only end when sanctions are lifted, compensation is paid for damage, and legal guarantees stop future aggression.

Rezaei reminded audiences of decades of hostility between Tehran and Washington, dating back to support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran‑Iraq war. He said the US and Israel have continuously plotted against Iran, fueling mistrust and rivalry.

Mixed signals with US diplomatic moves

Meanwhile, in Washington, Donald Trump announced that what he described as “very good and productive” talks with Iran have led to a five‑day pause on planned US strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.

Trump said the talks aimed at fully resolving hostilities will continue this week.

However, Iranian officials quickly dismissed Washington’s statements as false, with the speaker of Iran’s parliament saying there have been no actual negotiations and calling such reports “fake news.” He stressed that Iran demands full punishment of aggressors and stands united in defending its people.