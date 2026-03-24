'Ensuring Hormuz Strait remains open is essential': PM Modi after Trump's call on Iran war

New Delhi:

Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open amid restrictions on the movement of oil and energy vessels through the critical route imposed by Iran. During the call, PM Modi reiterated India's support for the restoration of peace in the region and keeping Hormuz open for oil and energy trade.

This is the first time the two leaders have spoken since the US-Israel war against Iran began.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on X to inform about the conversation between the two leaders. PM Modi also took to X about the conversation with Trump, saying they had a "useful exchange on the situation in West Asia and that India stands in support of peace.

"President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," Gor wrote in his post.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," PM Modi wrote in his post.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, handles a large portion of global oil shipments, making it crucial to worldwide energy stability.

The call came a day after Donald Trump announced a halt to planned attacks on Iran, citing “productive” talks with Tehran and delaying a strike on Iranian power plants by five days, conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also read: Trump wants a truce deal with Iran but Tehran may not agree to US conditions: Israeli officials