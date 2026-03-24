Trump wants a truce deal with Iran but Tehran may not agree to US conditions: Israeli officials

Washington:

President Donald Trump is pushing for a deal with Iran to halt the tensions in the Middle East, with the US reportedly setting April 9 as the date to end the war; however, Tehran might be unwilling to accept the conditions put forth in the fresh negotiations, Israeli officials have been quoted as saying by Reuters.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officials voiced doubts about the likelihood of success, indicating that Tehran is unlikely to agree to key US demands in any renewed negotiations.

Talks between Washington and Tehran reportedly collapsed on February 28, coinciding with the outbreak of a US Israeli military campaign against Iran. The breakdown was followed by one of the deadliest confrontations in the Middle East in recent years, with nearly 1,500 deaths reported in Iran alone since the conflict began, triggered by concerns over Tehran’s alleged nuclear build up and the expansion of its ballistic missile programme.

Officials suggested that any renewed talks would likely centre on longstanding sticking points, including US demands to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and restrict its missile programme.

Despite the stalemate, Donald Trump expressed optimism about diplomatic progress. In a social media post on Monday, he said the US and Iran had engaged in “very good and productive” discussions aimed at achieving a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East”.

Iran, however, swiftly rejected the claim, stating that no such negotiations had taken place. The contradiction highlights the deep mistrust between the two sides and underscores the uncertainty surrounding any potential breakthrough.

In a notable shift towards cautious diplomacy, Trump on Monday paused planned strikes on Iranian energy targets following what he described as “productive” talks. In a post on Truth Social, he said he had directed the US Department of War to postpone any strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, calling the discussions “constructive”.

He added that the pause would depend on further progress, while Iran claimed the move reflected a US climbdown after issuing a “firm warning”.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu also weighed in, signalling alignment with Washington’s broader objectives while urging caution. He said Trump believed there was scope to leverage the “mighty achievements” of the Israel Defence Forces and the US military to secure a deal that would fulfil the goals of the war while safeguarding key interests.

Also read: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ready to negotiate with US