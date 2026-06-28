Ben Stokes announces international retirement, Trent Bridge Test to be his last England appearance

New Delhi:

England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced his international retirement, confirming that he will bring the curtains down on a glorious England career at the end of the ongoing third Test match against England. "Ben Stokes has announced his retirement as England Men's Test Captain and from international cricket," ECB wrote in a media release on Sunday. "Stokes will end his England career at the Third Rothesay Test Match at Trent Bridge."

ECB Chairman Richard Thompson hailed Stokes as "one of the greatest ever cricketers" for England as the all-rounder leaves the stage after an illustrious 15-year career. "Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England's greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation. His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever," Thompson said.

“Whether inspiring victory in the biggest moments - not least driving England to World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022 and his heroic Ashes innings at Headingley - or leading the Test team with courage and conviction, Ben has been a talismanic figure in English cricket.

"Beyond his remarkable achievements on the field, his performances have inspired many youngsters to embrace cricket with positivity and belief. We are losing a batsman, a bowler, a captain and a talisman. On behalf of the ECB, I want to thank Ben for everything he has given to our sport and wish him and his family every success and happiness for the future."

Stokes - One of England's greatest cricketers

Stokes will end his England career as one of the greatest cricketers for England. During his illustrious career, he helped England win their maiden ODI World Cup in 2019 after slamming an epic and an unbeaten 84 in the clash that went down to the Super Over. He was also instrumental in the team's T20 World Cup 2022 win. Stokes' insane Headingley innings to keep the Ashes alive in 2019 still remains one of the greatest Test innings.

Stokes was made the England Test captain in April 2022 after England hit a new low in Test cricket under Joe Root. He paired with coach Brendon McCullum in a famous Bazball era. Although they could not reach a WTC final, they did enough to rejuvenate Test cricket's interest for many. Recently, Stokes became just the second cricketer to reach 7000 Test runs and 250 wickets in the longest format of the game.

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