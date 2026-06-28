Eight CISF personnel, driver injured as bus overturns near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K's Reasi

Reasi (J&K):

A bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel met with an accident near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The vehicle overturned on the Tarakote route, leaving eight CISF staff and a civilian driver injured, officials said.

Among the injured, three CISF personnel were reported to be in serious condition. They have been identified as Head Constables Sammy Kumar, MM Dubey and Constable PK Traya. All three were shifted to Narayana Hospital for specialised medical care.

The remaining injured include a CISF sub-inspector and the driver, Virender Singh. They were taken to the Community Health Centre in Katra, where doctors said their condition is stable.

Officials stated that the CISF team was returning to their camp after completing duty in the shrine area when the accident took place. The cause of the bus overturn is yet to be confirmed.

Grenade blast in Rajouri injures soldiers

Earlier, in Rajouri district, a grenade explosion injured four soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The incident took place on June 16 in the Nowshera sector when a unit of the Kumaon Regiment was on patrol near the Line of Control.

During the patrol, an accidental grenade blast occurred, leaving three soldiers and a JCO injured. The injured personnel were taken for medical treatment following the incident.

Earlier incidents in Baramulla and Anantnag raise safety concerns

In a separate earlier incident in Baramulla’s Uri sector, a grenade explosion resulted in the death of two soldiers during a routine equipment transfer operation. Two other personnel were injured and later declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

More recently in Anantnag, a road accident involving an Alto car and a bus led to the vehicle falling into the Lidder stream near Sarbal. Three people were injured in the incident. The car, reportedly traveling from Pahalgam to Anantnag, was hit from behind, triggering the crash. A rescue operation was launched immediately, and all injured individuals were evacuated for treatment.

Ongoing concerns over safety of security personnel

These recurring incidents across different parts of Jammu and Kashmir have raised concerns regarding the safety and operational risks faced by security personnel in the region. Authorities continue to investigate the causes of each incident while ensuring medical care for the injured.

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