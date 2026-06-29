Bill to curb violence passed in West Bengal Assembly; UCC to be presented before Cabinet on July 2

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, with 176 votes in favour and 41 against, according to the proceedings. The legislation is aimed at strengthening measures to curb violence and anti-social behaviour in the state.

Officials supporting the bill said it is intended to deter individuals involved in inciting violence and riots, and to ensure stricter legal action against offenders. They argued that the law would reinforce public order and increase the deterrence factor among potential lawbreakers.

The development comes amid renewed political activity in the state following a reported change in government. According to statements cited in the assembly, the newly formed administration has adopted a more aggressive governance approach, focusing on law and order and the implementation of key electoral promises related to development and public safety.

CM Adhikari rebukes previous government

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, addressing the assembly, criticised the previous administration, alleging inaction on violence-related issues. He stated that the electorate had “rejected the previous government” and added that while the opposition remains present, it is not strong.

He further claimed that similar public safety legislations have been introduced in several other states under different names, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Referring to historical political developments in West Bengal, he also accused earlier regimes of fostering a “culture of violence” in state politics.

UCC Bill to be introduced soon

In another major announcement, the Chief Minister indicated that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill will also be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly. A draft committee for the proposed legislation is reportedly being chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The draft UCC bill is expected to be presented before the state cabinet on July 2.

“We will discuss the draft UCC bill in the cabinet on July 2. Tribals will not be included in it. The committee formed will give its report and then the bill be placed in the assembly", CM Adhikari said.

Earlier on Friday, the Bengal CM said the state government would introduce laws against 'land jihad', 'love jihad' and religious conversion, besides implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

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