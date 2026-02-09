ICC rejects Pakistan's demand for bilateral series with India amid T20 World Cup boycott row In a major move, the ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and rejected the PCB's (Pakistan Cricket Board) demand to resume bilateral series with India amid the ongoing row surrounding the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the ICC (International Cricket Council) has rejected the PCB's (Pakistan Cricket Board) demand to resume bilateral series with the Indian team. It is interesting to note that the PCB made such demands after a meeting was held due to the Pakistan government refusing to let their side play against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

It is worth noting that the PCB made three demands to the ICC with their ongoing boycott row in the T20 World Cup; the board demanded that their bilateral series with India resume, and they also demanded a tri-series between India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Furthermore, they asked for an India tour of Bangladesh for their proposed series in September.

However, the ICC has rejected the demands. The board reportedly stated that they do not have the jurisdiction to allow Team India to play a bilateral series with Pakistan. That power lies with the BCCI, and the board will be following the directions given to them by the Indian government.

When can a final decision on the India-Pakistan situation be expected?

It is worth noting that the ICC, after their meeting in Lahore, had given the PCB a day to put forth their final decision on whether they will be competing in the clash against India on February 15.

As per recent reports, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and a final decision on the matter can be expected either in the latter stages of February 9 or in the early hours of February 10.

Notably, India and Pakistan are slated to lock horns in their mega T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, and only time will tell how the situation develops.

