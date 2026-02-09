Resolution on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match expected within 24 hours after ICC, PCB and BCB meeting A breakthrough on the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is expected within 24 hours after ICC, PCB and BCB officials held key talks in Lahore. The PCB is set to consult the Pakistan government as discussions continue, with a formal decision likely soon.

New Delhi:

The breakthrough over the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is expected soon after the meeting between the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam took place in Lahore on Sunday, February 8, news agency ANI reported, citing Pakistan media.

The report, citing Pakistan media, added that a resolution over the impasse is expected to be reached within the next 24 hours through mutual consultation. It is reported that the PCB will now head to consult with the Pakistan government to get clear guidance on the issue. A formal announcement on the issue is expected soon.

ICC, PCB, BCB meet in Lahore over India-Pakistan match issue

Meanwhile, ICC director Imran Khwaja, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB president Islam held a meeting in Lahore to deliberate on the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup row. The tripartite met at the Gaddafi Stadium as the optimism around an India vs Pakistan game taking place are rising up.

However, the PCB has listed a few demands. As per a report in Cricbuzz, which cited unverified information, the PCB has listed a few demands. The board wants an increase in the share in the ICC revenue, wanting the restoration of the bilateral cricket with India, and also the enforcement of the handshake policy. The back-channel talks are underway as the parties look for a resolution.

Pakistan government denied clearance for India league stage clash

Recently, the Pakistan government cleared the national team’s participation in the World Cup; it directed the side not to take the field against India in the group stage on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. An India vs Pakistan fixture is considered the most commercially significant for the ICC and broadcasters. A no-India-Pakistan game will impact the stakeholders, including the SLC and the broadcasters. The SLC has written to the PCB highlighting the potential financial losses and damage to the tournament’s image in Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the event with India.

While Pakistan won't travel to India for any of their fixtures, they have refused to play the India game at a neutral venue, breaching the agreement that the BCCI and the PCB agreed for the global events till 2027 ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.