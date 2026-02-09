Maharashtra ZP, Panchayat Samiti Election Results Trends: Mahayuti gains major leads over MVA in 5 districts Maharashtra ZP election results: Vote counting is underway for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results across 12 districts, which went to polls on February 7.

Mumbai:

Vote counting trends in the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 have started to come in, providing a preliminary standing of political parties in the crucial polls which were held in 12 districts of the state on Saturday, February 7. Polling was held in the Zilla Parishads in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur, along with the 125 Panchayat Samitis in their jurisdiction.

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has emerged as one of the strongest contenders, leading in multiple Zilla Parishad seats in Parbhani, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, and sharing the top position with the Congress in Kolhapur. The BJP has also surged as the key contender, making significant improvements since the past elections in 2017.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections results: Here are the trends in various Zilla Parishads

In Parbhani, where there are 54 Zilla Parishad seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in 6 seats. Shiv Sena UBT is ahead in 4 seats, while the Congress is leading in 3. The BJP and Shiv Sena are leading in 2 seats each. In Pune, which has 75 Zilla Parishad seats, early trends show the NCP leading in 7 seats. The BJP is ahead in 4 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 2 seats. Shiv Sena UBT is leading in 1 seat.

In Satara, out of a total of 65 Zilla Parishad seats, the BJP is leading in 5 seats. The NCP is ahead in 2 seats, while Shiv Sena is leading in 1 seat. Raigad district, which has 59 Zilla Parishad seats, has seen Shiv Sena take the lead in 8 seats. The BJP is ahead in 6 seats, while the NCP is leading in 3. Shiv Sena is also shown leading in another 2 seats, and candidates classified as Others are ahead in 3 seats.

In Kolhapur, where 67 Zilla Parishad seats are at stake, the NCP and the Congress are leading in 5 seats each. The BJP is ahead in 3 seats, Shiv Sena in 2 seats, while Others are leading in 3 seats.

