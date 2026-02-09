Live Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE: NCP takes lead on 4 seats Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE: In the 2017 Pune Zilla Parishad elections, the last such polls before this gap, 75 seats were contested amid a 2021 census population of 38.47 lakh people.

Pune:

The counting of votes commenced at 10:00 am for Maharashtra's rural local body elections on Monday (February 9) for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis which took place on February 7 (Saturday), marking the revival of polls dormant since early 2017 in key areas like Pune Division. Originally scheduled for February 5, voting was deferred due to the tragic January 28 air crash that claimed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's life, prompting three days of state mourning; this high-stakes contest featured 7,438 candidates, including 2,624 for 731 ZP seats (369 reserved for women, 83 for SCs, 25 for STs, 191 for OBCs) and 4,814 for 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats (731 for women, 166 for SCs, 38 for STs, 342 for OBCs).

As per early trends, NCP took lead on 4 seats in Zilla Parishad polls. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has mobilised extensive resources, including police forces and 1.28 lakh personnel across 25,471 polling stations, with 125 returning officers overseeing operations. In the 2017 Pune Zilla Parishad elections, the last such polls before this gap, 75 seats were contested amid a 2021 census population of 38.47 lakh (SCs: 3.82 lakh; STs: 2.61 lakh), drawing 30.04 lakh voters (15.76 lakh men, 14.27 lakh women, 12 others) for a robust 70.35 per cent turnout, with 21.13 lakh votes cast (11.41 lakh men, 9.72 lakh women); of these, 38 seats were reserved for women.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) dominated with 44 seats, underscoring its rural stronghold, while Shiv Sena secured 13, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress each took 7, independents grabbed 2, and smaller parties like BSP, CPI, CPI(M), and MNS won none. This outcome highlighted NCP's entrenched influence in Pune's ZP, setting a benchmark for today's battles across districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Latur and Parbhani.

Pune's 13 Panchayat Samitis- spanning Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Velhe, Bhor, Baramati and Indapur- saw 150 seats up for grabs in 2017, where NCP again swept with 78 victories, followed by Shiv Sena's 32, BJP's 17, Congress's 16, independents' 4, others' 2, and zeros for BSP, CPI, CPI(M), and MNS. NCP's commanding hold across both ZP and Panchayat Samiti levels in 2017 (44/75 and 78/150 seats) reflects its deep rural roots after nearly a decade without elections, fuelling intense rivalries today as BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and others aim to challenge this dominance amid evolving political alliances and voter sentiments.