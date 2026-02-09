Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE: NCP takes lead on 4 seats

  Live Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE: NCP takes lead on 4 seats

Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE: In the 2017 Pune Zilla Parishad elections, the last such polls before this gap, 75 seats were contested amid a 2021 census population of 38.47 lakh people.

Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE UPDATES
Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE UPDATES Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Pune:

The counting of votes commenced at 10:00 am for Maharashtra's rural local body elections on Monday (February 9) for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis which took place on February 7 (Saturday), marking the revival of polls dormant since early 2017 in key areas like Pune Division. Originally scheduled for February 5, voting was deferred due to the tragic January 28 air crash that claimed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's life, prompting three days of state mourning; this high-stakes contest featured 7,438 candidates, including 2,624 for 731 ZP seats (369 reserved for women, 83 for SCs, 25 for STs, 191 for OBCs) and 4,814 for 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats (731 for women, 166 for SCs, 38 for STs, 342 for OBCs).

As per early trends, NCP took lead on 4 seats in Zilla Parishad polls. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has mobilised extensive resources, including police forces and 1.28 lakh personnel across 25,471 polling stations, with 125 returning officers overseeing operations. In the 2017 Pune Zilla Parishad elections, the last such polls before this gap, 75 seats were contested amid a 2021 census population of 38.47 lakh (SCs: 3.82 lakh; STs: 2.61 lakh), drawing 30.04 lakh voters (15.76 lakh men, 14.27 lakh women, 12 others) for a robust 70.35 per cent turnout, with 21.13 lakh votes cast (11.41 lakh men, 9.72 lakh women); of these, 38 seats were reserved for women.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) dominated with 44 seats, underscoring its rural stronghold, while Shiv Sena secured 13, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress each took 7, independents grabbed 2, and smaller parties like BSP, CPI, CPI(M), and MNS won none. This outcome highlighted NCP's entrenched influence in Pune's ZP, setting a benchmark for today's battles across districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Latur and Parbhani.

Pune's 13 Panchayat Samitis- spanning Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Velhe, Bhor, Baramati and Indapur- saw 150 seats up for grabs in 2017, where NCP again swept with 78 victories, followed by Shiv Sena's 32, BJP's 17, Congress's 16, independents' 4, others' 2, and zeros for BSP, CPI, CPI(M), and MNS. NCP's commanding hold across both ZP and Panchayat Samiti levels in 2017 (44/75 and 78/150 seats) reflects its deep rural roots after nearly a decade without elections, fuelling intense rivalries today as BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and others aim to challenge this dominance amid evolving political alliances and voter sentiments.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election results:

Live updates :Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:20 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune election results: Here are some key contest details

    A total of 7,438 candidates contested for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats in districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur. Voters- 1.06 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 468 others- cast two votes each: white ballot unit for ZP, pink for Panchayat Samiti.

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ajit Pawar's NCP leads in postal voting in North Pune district

    The Ajit Pawar led NCP leads in postal voting in North Pune district. Elections for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra took place on Saturday, marking the first such polls since 2022. 

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Election Results 2026: Litmus test for NCP factions

    After Ajit Pawar’s demise, the elections are being viewed as a 'litmus test' for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions. The groups contested in alliance in several strongholds, especially in the area of western Maharashtra, making the results crucial for assessing grassroots support after the leadership loss.

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results in Pune

    Elections for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra took place on Saturday, marking the first such polls since 2022. The State Election Commission (SEC) deployed police and 1.28 lakh personnel, including 125 returning officers, across 25,471 polling stations to ensure smooth conduct. Originally set for February 5, voting was deferred due to the January 28 air crash death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and three days of state mourning.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Vote counting begins

    The counting of votes commences at 10:00 am for Maharashtra's rural local body elections on Monday (February 9) for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis which took place on February 7 (Saturday), marking the revival of polls dormant since early 2017 in key areas like Pune. 

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results in 2017 | Check details

    Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results in 2017:

    Total Seats: 75

    • Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 44
    • Shiv Sena: 13
    • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 7
    • Congress: 7
    • Independents and others: 4
  • 9:50 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra election results: Mahayuti vs MVA

    In December 2025, the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was restricted to a collective tally of 44. The BJP continued its winning streak in the civic polls to 29 municipal corporations held in January 2026, emerging as the single largest party.

     

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra: White, pink ballot papers used for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections

    Voters casted two votes- one for the Zilla Parishad constituency and another for the Panchayat Samiti electoral division. White ballot papers were used for Zilla Parishad elections, while pink ballot papers were used for Panchayat Samiti elections.

     

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017 | Check party-wise seats

    In the 2017 District Council elections, the Nationalist Congress Party party secured first place with 44 seats. It was followed by Shiv Sena , which finished second with 13 seats.Considering the Pune District Council, in the previous 2017 elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party emerged victorious. Following the election, Vishwas aka Nana Devkate was elected as the District Council President, while Vivek Walse-Patil from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party was elected as Vice-President.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Panchaya Samiti 2017 results

    NCP swept 78 seats, Shiv Sena 32, BJP 17, Congress 16, independents 4, others 2; BSP/CPI/CPI(M)/MNS nil. NCP's control set a high bar for today's decade-delayed battles.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Panchayat Samitis overview

    Pune's 13 samitis (Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Velhe, Bhor, Baramati, Indapur) contested 150 seats in 2017.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Zilla Parishad 2017 results

    NCP dominated with 44 seats, Shiv Sena took 13, BJP and Congress 7 each, independents 2; BSP/CPI/CPI(M)/MNS scored zero. This underscored NCP's rural stronghold in Pune ZP.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune Zilla Parishad 2017 snapshot

    Pune Zilla Parishad's last elections were on February 21, 2017 which covered 75 seats (38 reserved for women) amid a 2021 census population of 38.47 lakh (SCs: 3.82 lakh; STs: 2.61 lakh). Turnout hit 70.35 per cent with 30.04 lakh voters (15.76 lakh men, 14.27 lakh women, 12 others), casting 21.13 lakh votes.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra Zilla Parishads-Panchayat Samitis poll results

    Elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis took place across Maharashtra on February 7- the first since 2022 and reviving polls dormant since 2017 in areas like Satara ZP and Pune Division. Originally set for February 5, voting was postponed due to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's January 28 air crash death and state mourning. SEC deployed 1.28 lakh personnel, police, and 125 returning officers at 25,471 polling stations for seamless conduct.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Pune Pune News Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Panchayat Election Panchayat Elections BJP Congress Shiv Sena Maharashtra News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\