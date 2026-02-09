Several schools in Delhi get bomb threat, bomb disposal squads carrying out searches Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini were among the schools that recieved bomb threats on Monday morning.

Several schools in Delhi received threatening emails warning of bomb attacks, triggering security checks by the authorities on Monday.

According to officials, the emails mentioned the names of multiple schools, including Alcon School in East Delhi, Bal Bharati School in Rohini, Jaspal Kaur School and Mata Jai Kaur School in Ashok Vihar, among others.

The threatening emails were noticed by school management in the morning, following which the police and fire department were informed. Emergency teams conducted thorough inspections of the school premises, but no suspicious objects have been found so far.

Loreto Convent School, Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School, Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School, NFC, The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar, CM School, Rohini, DTA School, INA, Bal Bharati School, Rohini, Air Force School, Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam, Indian School were among the schools that got the bomb threat.

"Bomb threat calls were received at nine schools in Delhi. Delhi Police, fire teams, and bomb disposal squads are present at the spots. In South Delhi, these three schools have received bomb threats till now. All the calls were received between 8:30 and 9 am," a police official said.

This is not the first time that such threat emails have been sent to schools in the national capital. Similar messages have been received on earlier occasions as well, prompting security agencies to carry out precautionary checks.

