Delhi: Conductor dies after fire breaks out inside private bus in Vikaspuri | Video

New Delhi:

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area late at night, where a bus conductor lost his life after a fire broke out inside a bus. The deceased has been identified by police as Sunil, aged 25. According to initial information, Sunil was sleeping inside the bus at night and had lit a mosquito-repellent incense stick. It is suspected that the fire may have started due to the incense stick.

A horrifying video of the incident has surfaced, showing the entire bus engulfed in flames.

Police said the bus, which had a Haryana registration number, was a private vehicle and had been brought into service only 28 days ago. After the fire incident, a local resident alerted the police and fire department. Fire personnel reached the spot and managed to douse the flames.

Sunil’s body was later recovered from the bus and sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities stated that the exact cause of the fire will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.