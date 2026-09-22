17-year-old girl raped by three men posing as police officer near Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as police personnel at a park near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi, police said. According to the complaint, the girl had visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend at around 7 pm on Monday.

After offering prayers, the two went to a park near the temple around 7.30 pm. Police said the three accused, aged between 25 and 30 years, allegedly approached the teenagers at the park and claimed to be policemen. The accused allegedly threatened the two and raped the girl, police said.

A PCR call regarding the alleged rape at the park connecting Kalkaji Mandir and ISKCON Temple was received at around 8.45 pm, following which a police team reached the spot, police said.

Police launch probe

The girl, a Delhi resident, was taken for a medical examination. Police said further legal action is being taken based on her statement.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events. They are also gathering information about people who may have been present in or around the park at the time of the alleged incident.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police added.

Minor raped, stabbed to death in Delhi

Earlier, another 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped, stabbed to death, and dumped in an open field by four people, including three minors, after she went with them in a tempo, police said. The body of the girl was decomposed to such an extent that her gender could not be immediately ascertained.

According to police, the girl and the accused persons were known to each other. They allegedly drank together inside a tempo before the girl was sexually assaulted, stabbed to death, and her body disposed of.

Police said the girl's decomposed body was found near Jaipal Rana's field on Kushak Road on September 13. Some parts of the body had also been eaten by stray dogs, and one of her hands was found separated from the body, police added.

The girl had not been reported missing by her family. Police said her family told them that she would often leave home and return after a few days.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

(With PTI inputs)

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