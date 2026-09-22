Delhi to set up special collection centres for old, damaged idols under Rekha Gupta govt's new initiative

The Delhi government has launched an initiative linking religious faith with cleanliness and environmental protection, with 110 special collection centres being set up across the city for the dignified disposal of old and damaged religious idols and puja material.

Preparations have also been completed for artificial immersion ponds at 81 identified locations across Delhi for Ganesh immersion. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the aim was to ensure that religious traditions are observed with full devotion while also protecting the city's cleanliness and environment.

Collection centres for old and damaged idols

People sometimes leave old or damaged idols and puja-related material under trees, in parks, along roadsides, or at other public places because of their religious sentiments. While this is linked to faith, it can also create challenges for the cleanliness of public spaces and the environment.

To address this, the Delhi Government has identified 110 locations where special collection centres are being established. At suitable locations, including temples, designated collection containers will be available where devotees can respectfully deposit old, damaged, or other religious material.

The arrangement is intended to give people a clean, organised and dignified option for disposing of religious material close to their homes.

Artificial ponds for Ganesh immersion

Preparations have also been completed for artificial immersion ponds at 81 identified locations across Delhi. The sites are intended to provide devotees with a safe and eco-friendly option for Ganesh immersion during the festival.

Arrangements at the designated locations include security, sanitation, lighting, medical assistance, emergency services, traffic management, and environmental protection. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to devotees to immerse Ganesh idols only at the designated artificial immersion sites and not in the Yamuna or other water bodies.

Devotees have also been urged not to dispose of puja material, flowers, garlands, and other religious material in rivers or water bodies, in order to protect the cleanliness and environment of Delhi's water bodies.

The Chief Minister has appealed to devotees to give priority to eco-friendly idols and avoid Plaster of Paris, colours containing harmful chemicals, and decorative materials that can damage water bodies and the environment.

Security and civic facilities at immersion sites

Preparations for Ganesh immersion have been made in coordination with the concerned departments across all 13 revenue districts. Necessary arrangements are being ensured at the immersion sites, keeping the convenience and safety of devotees in mind.

Arrangements will also be made to remove idol remains and other material after immersion as per the prescribed process. The sites will then be cleaned so that public spaces remain clean after the festivities.

Respect for faith, protection of the environment

The broader objective of the initiative is to ensure that traditions associated with religious faith in Delhi are observed with respect and responsibility. While collection centres are being made available for the respectful disposal of old and damaged idols, artificial ponds have been prepared for immersion during the Ganesh festival.

The government said the arrangements will provide devotees with organised and clean spaces to follow their religious traditions while helping reduce unnecessary pressure on public spaces and water bodies.

A cleaner Delhi through public participation

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's priority was to ensure that religious faith and environmental protection complement each other. The government is putting systems in place that will enable Delhi residents to observe traditions associated with their faith with full devotion while also contributing to the cleanliness and protection of the city's environment.

She appealed to people in Delhi to deposit damaged idols and religious material only in the designated collection containers and to immerse Ganesh idols only at the designated artificial immersion sites.

A clean and beautiful Delhi, she said, is not only the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of every citizen. Through public participation, a better balance can be created between faith, cleanliness, and environmental protection.