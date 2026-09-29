Delhi's Barapullah elevated corridor, Mukarba underpass opens for public: How will it reduce traffic jams?

New Delhi:

The Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and the Mukarba Chowk underpass in Delhi was on Tuesday inaugurated for public by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the inaugural ceremony, he will also lay the foundation stones for two new flyovers in South Delhi area. It should be noted that the Barapullah Phase-3 project, approved in 2014 and started in 2015, was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced several delays. The revised cost of the project is around Rs 1,635 crore.

How will it reduce traffic jams?

Once open for public, the elevated corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. The Barapullah new elevated corridor will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The Barapullah new elevated corridor will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km.

New project includes dedicated cycle track

The new elevated corridor, both ramps and the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, have been completed as part of the project. This new project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure aimed at providing smoother and safer movement for cyclists and pedestrians along with motorists.

The new project is also being seen as an important addition to Delhi's urban infrastructure, with a focus on improving connectivity while promoting sustainable mobility. It is interesting to note that for the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle track, aimed at promoting greener and more sustainable transportation for Delhi residents.

Project includes pedestrian-friendly infrastructure

Along with faster vehicular movement, the project includes pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and modern urban design elements. Another major engineering feature of the project is the special bridge structure constructed over the Yamuna floodplain.

To make sure that the natural flow of the river remains undisturbed, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 metres. The design reduces interference within the active river zone and aims to minimise the environmental impact of the construction. The new project is expected to improve connectivity between eastern and southern parts of the national capital and ease movement along the busy corridor.

Delhi's road infrastructure will improve traffic movement

The inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and Mukarba Chowk underpass comes as part of efforts to strengthen Delhi's road infrastructure and improve traffic movement in key parts of the city. These two new South Delhi flyovers, for which foundation stones will be laid during the ceremony, are also expected to add to the city's road connectivity infrastructure.

With inputs from ANI

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