Noida Authority approves Rs 85 crore flyover to connect sectors 148 and 150, check full details

Connectivity between sectors 148 and 150 in Noida is set to improve in the coming days as the Noida Authority has approved construction of a new flyover. The 500-meter-long flyover will improve connectivity across the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The new flyover will alleviate the heavy traffic jams caused by narrow underpasses. The project is estimated to cost Rs 85 crore. The new flyover will benefit Noida residents most during the monsoon season, when commuting becomes difficult.

Underpasses cause problems

To cross the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, one must take the route between Sectors 148 and 150. The only option is an underpass beneath the expressway, which causes traffic jams. The existing underpass is very narrow, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through at once. Heavy traffic jams occur during the peak hours. Moreover, the underpass becomes waterlogged, disrupting vehicular traffic during the rainy season.

This flyover will be approximately 500 meters long and will pass directly over the expressway, making commuting between Noida Sectors 148 and 150 easier. Currently, the Noida Authority is preparing the flyover's draft project report (DPR). Construction work will begin as soon as it gets approval.

Flyover to connect these sectors

Sector-148

Sector-149

Sector-150

Sector-151

Sector-152

Sector-153

Over 2 lakh people to benefit

Over 2,00,000 residents of Noida living in these sectors will benefit from this flyover. Significantly, this move by the Noida Authority will also benefit the sports city being built near Sector 150 and the surrounding residential areas.

According to Noida Authority officials, development work related to the Sports City in Sector 150 is also progressing rapidly. Traffic pressure is expected to increase as sports facilities and other projects develop. Keeping this in mind, the authority has already planned to strengthen connectivity. Noida Authority General Manager AK Arora said the decision to build a flyover connecting Sector 148 and Sector 150 was made in view of the area's rapid development.

Meanwhile, the Noida General Manager's Board has approved the revised layout of Sports City. It also lifted the blanket ban on Sports City projects in 2022. This decision has raised hopes for approximately 20,000 homebuyers stuck in long-stalled projects to receive possession and registration of their flats.

ALSO READ:

Noida's Parthala Chowk to get six-lane underpass on Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad corridor