Four CISF personnel killed after fellow jawan opens fire at camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

New Delhi:

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an officer, were killed after a fellow jawan allegedly opened fire at the Sewa Power Project in Basohli, Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, an altercation reportedly broke out among CISF personnel deployed for security at the power project. Following the altercation, one jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues.

The incident was reported from the Basohli-Seva 2 project site, located in the hilly area of Kathua district.

Accused jawan apprehended

The jawan who allegedly opened fire has been apprehended by Kathua Police, officials said.

Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma confirmed the firing incident. Senior police officers have also rushed to the spot.

Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the altercation and firing, as well as the identities of those killed, are awaited. Authorities are continuing to gather information about the incident.