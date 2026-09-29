'Participate in protests, rather than writing in newspapers': At Congress meeting, Kharge quips at Tharoor

New Delhi:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suggested during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that the party should organise a major protest on Gandhi Jayanti, according to sources. Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge responded by telling Tharoor that he should also participate in the protest and not limit himself to writing articles in English newspapers.

The reported exchange comes against the backdrop of an earlier CWC meeting in which Kharge had expressed displeasure over the response of some senior party leaders to an incident involving him. Sources said Kharge made the remark in a light-hearted manner. Following the exchange, both Tharoor and Kharge laughed.

Kharge tells Tharoor to participate in protest

According to sources, Tharoor proposed that the Congress organise a large-scale dharna on Gandhi Jayanti. Kharge, in response, told him to participate in the protest as well, according to sources. The Congress Working Committee is currently discussing the party's strategy for intensifying its campaign on issues including the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The meeting is being chaired by Kharge.

The reported remark about writing in English newspapers comes in the context of Tharoor's long-standing role as a columnist and his public interventions through articles and opinion pieces. Tharoor has previously faced public criticism from Kharge over his articles, including in June 2025, when Kharge referred to Tharoor's writing while taking a dig at him.

Kharge had earlier raised concerns over leaders' silence

The reported exchange also comes weeks after Kharge expressed disappointment over the response of some Congress leaders to the controversy surrounding a "purification" ceremony held at the venue of his rally in Haldwani. According to reports at the time, Kharge told CWC members that he was hurt that several senior leaders had not openly supported him or condemned the incident. He did not name any particular leaders.

The incident followed a Congress rally addressed by Kharge in Haldwani. Reports said a "purification" ritual was subsequently conducted at the venue, prompting criticism from Congress leaders. Tharoor himself had earlier criticised the incident, describing it as reflective of a discriminatory mindset.

The latest reported exchange between Kharge and Tharoor therefore brings back the issue of how senior Congress leaders respond to party campaigns and controversies, with the CWC now discussing further protests and political action.

Rahul Gandhi says 'their end is near' at CWC meeting

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi told members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that "their end is near". During the meeting, he also recalled a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an appointment.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi had told the Prime Minister that the appointment was made despite his dissent as Leader of Opposition. In response, Modi reportedly said that if Indira Gandhi were in his place, she too would have taken similar decisions.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi said several thoughts came to his mind at that moment, including that Indira Gandhi would not have carried out demonetisation. However, he chose not to respond because he did not want to take the conversation further.

Sources further said that Modi then told Rahul Gandhi, "After us, you are the one who has to come. We know that." Rahul Gandhi reportedly told CWC members that if Modi himself acknowledged that the Congress would eventually defeat them, then why were party members not willing to accept the same.

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