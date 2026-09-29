Customs officials seize drones, parts worth Rs 1.03 crore at Delhi airport; three passengers under scanner

New Delhi:

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized drones and drone components worth Rs 1.03 crore from the baggage of three Indian passengers who arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong via Vietnam, officials said on Tuesday (September 29).

What items were seized at airport?

According to Customs, a search conducted at Terminal-3 on September 25 resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of items, including 10 Autel Robotics MDX-1 drones, 11 remote controllers, 10 AC/DC adapters, 10 USB chargers, 20 data cables, 60 propellers, and 10 camera-equipped gimbals. Additionally, an iPhone 18 Pro Max (512GB) was seized.

Customs officials said that a chartered engineer identified these drones as professional and defense-grade UAVs equipped with thermal imaging and laser range-finder capabilities.

It is pertinent to mention that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) registration is mandatory for each of these drones.

The total market value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 1,03,55,900. The drones, parts, and mobile phone have been seized under Section 110(1) of the Customs Act, said officials.

During questioning, the passengers revealed that the drones were brought from Hong Kong for a friend and had been imported into India without declaration. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Passenger held with 4.8 kg ganja worth Rs 1.6 crore

Earlier, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at IGI Airport after customs officials recovered 4.869 kg of suspected marijuana worth around Rs 1.62 crore from his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, an Indian national, arrived at Terminal-3 on September 24 and was intercepted by customs officers based on profiling.

He was diverted to the green channel for examination, during which eight polythene pouches containing the suspected contraband were found concealed inside his black trolley bag, according to an official statement.

The accused was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the contraband was seized. The net weight of the seized substance is 4,869 grams, with an estimated value of Rs 1.62 crore.

On September 26, two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru were arrested for concealing hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 6.33 crore. Both passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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