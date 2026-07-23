Delhi's first integrated double-decker structure with flyover, Metro corridor to be completed by December

Mumbai:

Commuters travelling through Northeast Delhi are expected to get some relief from traffic jams soon, as the city is expected to get its first integrated double-decker flyover by December this year. The unique feature of this project is that metro trains will run on an elevated Metro corridor, while vehicles will travel on the flyover below. The Delhi government has approved a revised cost of Rs 291 crore for this ambitious project.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told a press conference that approximately 88 per cent of the construction work on the 1.40-kilometre-long flyover on Wazirabad Road has been completed. Seventy-four of the flyover's 80 deck slabs have been completed, while most of the crash barriers and expansion joints have also been completed. The project was hampered by some technical and permitting delays, but it is now being completed at a rapid pace.

Joint initiative by PWD, DMRC

The project is a joint initiative of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The flyover and metro corridor are being developed as a single structure. New roads, sidewalks, drainage systems, electrical systems, rainwater harvesting, and modern road signage are also being developed.

People of Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura to benefit

The government says that currently, the Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura areas face heavy traffic congestion. Once the double-decker flyover is built, approximately 65 to 70 per cent of vehicles will travel directly via the flyover. This will leave only local traffic on the road below, significantly reducing the long daily traffic jams. Additionally, people will benefit from a virtually signal-free journey from Gokulpuri to Signature Bridge.

Government services will also be faster and easier

The Chief Minister stated that the government is working not only on road and metro projects, but also on making government services faster and more transparent. Following a review, 95 key services across 18 departments have been improved, and the processing time for 84 services has been reduced under the single-window system.

As planned, the flyover will have a six-lane elevated corridor, along with a pre-cast viaduct. The flyover will be 1.40 km long, with 140-metre-long ramps on either side.

Meanwhile, the government has approved a 4-kilometre-long signal-free elevated corridor along Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg in Chhatarpur to tackle daily traffic congestion in South Delhi.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)