Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today, price band, lot size, expected listing date and other key details here

The initial public offering (IPO) of speciality chemicals manufacturer Prasol Chemicals Ltd is now open for subscription. The three-day bidding process for the public issue will close on September 10, 2026. Ahead of the IPO, the company mobilised nearly Rs 150 crore from anchor investors. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE, the company has allocated 22.19 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 676 per equity share. The public offer of Prasol Chemicals comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 80 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 420 crore by selling shareholders.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Price Band

According to a public announcement by the company, the Rs 500 crore IPO has a price band of Rs 643-676 per equity share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at around Rs 6,001 crore.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Prasol Chemicals' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 45. Considering the upper price band of Rs 676, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 721, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.66 per cent.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Lot Size

The issue has a lot size of 22 shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The IPO requires a minimum investment of Rs 14,872.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing Date

Shares of Prasol Chemicals will list on both BSE and NSE. According to reports, shares are expected to debut on the bourses on September 16, 2026. The allotment process is also expected to be finalised on September 11, 2026.

Raises Rs 150 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, the company mobilised nearly Rs 150 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription. The company has allocated 22.19 lakh equity shares to anchor investors. The anchor investors included Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd, Turnaround Opportunities Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, the circular showed.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)