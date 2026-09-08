ESDS Software shares continue bull run post listing, hit upper circuit for third consecutive session

Shares of ESDS Software Solution, an AI-enabled cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions provider, continued their bull run after a strong listing on the bourses on September 4, 2026. The company's shares made a strong debut, listing at a premium of more than 76 per cent over the issue price of Rs 429 before surging further to hit their upper circuit limits. The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 1,187.95, with a gain of Rs 113.3 or 10.54 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,074.65 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume of more than 1.27 times, the stock gained further, touched an intraday high of Rs 1,289.55, and got locked in the 20 per cent circuit. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 746.30. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,114.94 crore.

ESDS Software Solutions made stellar debut

The stock made its market debut at Rs 757 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a premium of 76.46 per cent over the issue price. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 746.30 per share, a premium of 73.96 per cent.

Post a strong listing, the shares surged 111.75 per cent and 108.75 per cent from the issue price to hit their upper circuit limits of Rs 908.40 and 895.55 apiece on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,647.44 crore on the NSE and Rs 10,496.83 crore on the BSE.

IPO received huge response

Earlier, the initial public offering (IPO) of ESDS Software Solution was subscribed 135.88 times on the final day of bidding. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 720 crore and was offered in a price band of Rs 408-429 per share.

Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised Rs 216 crore from anchor investors. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Bajaj General Insurance, Samco Mutual Fund, Sanshi Fund-I, Meru Investment Fund PCC - Cell 1, and CP Capital Ltd were among the anchor investors.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)