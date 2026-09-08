Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta receives bomb threat via email

New Delhi:

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday received a bomb threat by email. The police are following protocols to conduct all checks, the police said. More details awaited.

Earlier in April this year, Gupta’s was granted Z-category security cover following a series of bomb threat emails received by the Delhi Assembly. The decision comes in the wake of multiple targeted threats and a recent high-profile security breach, according to the Assembly Secretariat.

Under the enhanced Z-category security arrangement, Gupta received round-the-clock protection from a specialised security team, along with a dedicated escort vehicle.

Around six to seven threatening emails were received by the secretariat and the Speaker's office.

The story is being updated.

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