8 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex slips 162 points, Nifty around 23,700, TCS drops over 1%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Tuesday as investors continue to assess escalating Middle East tensions and their impact on energy supplies, with Brent crude hovering near USD 95. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 162.53 points or 0.21 per cent to start the session at 75,970.28, the Nifty opened with a drop of 36.05 points to 23,743.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,132.81 and the Nifty 50 at 23,779.15. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 33.60 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 2.96 points or 0.03 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,292.16.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,352 stocks advancing against 1,050 stocks declining on the NSE. 149 stocks remained unchanged.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, BEL, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 0.84 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, TC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, and M&M were among the losers, with TCS falling 1.07 per cent.

"A major factor contributing to the weakness of the large-caps despite their attractive valuations is that bulk of the steady monthly SIP inflows are going to the mid-and small-cap segments despite their elevated valuations. A reversion to mean is overdue in the mid-and small-cap segments. This can facilitate a rally in fundamentally sound large-caps. The timing of this transition is hard to predict. But this is likely by this month-end when the mega IPOs of NSE and Jio are completed and refunds from the IPOs come back to investors. Instead of trying to time the market, investors can think about changing the weightage of portfolios towards large-caps where the risk-reward is favourable," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a drop of 4.5 points at 23,822, compared to the previous close of 23,826.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday and bought equities worth Rs 280.13 crore on September 7, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 566.76 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks struggled and traded mixed amid renewed concerns over Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 225.16 points or 0.34 per cent to 66,625 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 96.12 points or 0.38 per cent. South Korea's Kospi gained 164.24 points, or 2.35 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up 14.29 points, or 0.36 per cent.