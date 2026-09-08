Nora Fatehi in legal trouble over 'Lego airplane' remark, aviation firm seeks Rs 3 crore damages

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is facing a Rs 3-crore civil defamation suit filed by aviation company Dunes Aviation at a Gandhinagar court. The company has accused her of making "derogatory and reckless" comments about its chartered aircraft on social media. The case will be heard by senior civil judge R Agarwal on September 25.

Nora Fatehi faces Rs 3 crore defamation suit

According to the suit, Nora Fatehi recorded videos inside a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft during a Mumbai-Jaipur flight in December last year, reports PTI. In the videos, she reportedly described the aircraft as a "miniature", a "toy" and a "Lego airplane". She later posted the videos on Instagram.

Dunes Aviation has claimed that Fatehi's comments affected its business because of her large social media following. The actor has more than 4.6 crore followers on Instagram. The company said the posts led to booking cancellations and caused a 15-20 per cent drop in bookings. It has also claimed that the comments resulted in serious reputational damage and loss of goodwill.

Company says aircraft was DGCA-certified

The suit, filed in April this year, described Fatehi's comments as "reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis".

Dunes Aviation has maintained that the aircraft was standard and appropriately sized for the Mumbai-Jaipur journey. It also said the aircraft was fully DGCA-certified, airworthy and being operated legally under a valid NSOP.

Apart from seeking Rs 3 crore in damages, the company has asked the court to direct Fatehi to remove all social media content containing the comments or references to the aircraft. It has also sought a public clarification from the actor.

(With inputs from PTI)

Nora Fatehi courted controversy in May for Sarke Chunkar song

In May this year, Nora Fatehi was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) after the song Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil, also starring Sanjay Dutt, sparked controversy online. Several social media users objected to the song's lyrics and dance moves, calling them vulgar.

After appearing before the NCW, Nora spoke to the media and apologised for the controversy. She also announced that she had decided to fund the education of orphan girls.

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