Deepa Jewellers listing on NSE, BSE: Shares make decent debut, list at 25% premium over IPO price

Shares of Deepa Jewellers made a decent debut on the bourses today, September 8, 2026, and listed at a premium of 25 per cent over the issue price. The stock opened at Rs 221.05 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 177, a gain of 24.89 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 221, up Rs 44, or 24.86 per cent. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 222. However, it witnessed profit booking and dipped to an intraday low of Rs 195, representing a fall of Rs 26 or 11.76 per cent from the listing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 205.69, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,970.16 crore.

The Rays of Belief IPO, with a price band of Rs 227-239 per share, comprised a fresh issue of up to 52.30 lakh equity shares worth Rs 125 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Meanwhile, shares of Rays of Belief Limited made a flat debut on the bourses and listed at Rs 239. However, it later fell to Rs 227.32, a drop of Rs 11.68 or 4.88 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 232.50, down 2.72 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 487.01 crore.

According to the company, it has plans to use the issue proceeds to fund its expansion, including setting up 319 new centres between fiscal 2027 and 2029.

Rays of Belief IPO GMP Today

Ahead of listing, Rays of Belief's unlisted shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 15. With an upper price band of Rs 239, the company's shares were expected to debut around Rs 254, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.28 per cent.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today

Unlisted shares of Deepa Jewellers were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 25. Considering the upper price band of Rs 177, the company's shares were expected to debut at around Rs 202, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.12 per cent.

ALSO READ: