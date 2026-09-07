Textile stock jumps nearly 9% even as benchmark indices decline amid West Asia conflict, details here

Shares of textile company Nandan Denim gained nearly 9 per cent on Monday, i.e. September 7, 2026, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower as elevated crude oil prices, escalation in US-Iran hostilities and concerns over a possible US interest rate hike weighed on investors' sentiment. At the time of writing the report, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 412.32 points or 0.54 to 76,103.11. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 122.50 points to 23,775.20. Despite the fall, the stock traded in the green at Rs 3, up Rs 0.17 or 6.01 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 432.44 crore. Earlier, the stock opened at Rs 2.89 against the previous close of Rs 2.83 on the BSE. It later gained to touch a high of Rs 3.08, up Rs 0.25, or 8.83 per cent, from the previous close.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 6.56 per cent and is technically trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 61.34. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 17.65 per cent in five years and 20.48 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 49.41 per cent in two years and 13.04 per cent in one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 2.39 per cent, compared with a 10.76 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

June quarter results

Earlier, the company reported a 31.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 14.80 lakh. However, revenue from operations declined 40.6 per cent to Rs 622.39 lakh, compared to Rs 1,047.68 lakh in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the information shared, the increase in net profit was supported by a significant reduction in expenses. It was also driven by tax adjustments.

The company's total expenses fell 40.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 614.50 lakh, compared to Rs 1,034.40 lakh in Q1 FY26. However, profit before tax came in at Rs 10.32 lakh, compared to Rs 14.82 lakh in the same quarter last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)