Tamil Nadu Assembly witnesses uproar over CM Vijay's ED remarks, DMK MLAs evicted

Chennai:

Ruckus broke out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs raised slogans demanding that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's statement, based on Enforcement Directorate (ED) documents, be expunged from the records. Speaker JCD Prabhakar rejected the demand, following which the main opposition MLAs were evicted from the House.

EV Velu raises comments made against DMK

As soon as the House proceedings began today, DMK Whip EV Velu, referring to Vijay’s remarks made on Monday, demanded that references by the Chief Minister to matters including the ED corruption allegations be expunged from the Assembly records, contending that they violated House rules.

Velu also objected to the Chief Minister’s references to the Sarkaria Commission, arguing that the commission had not found any offence in the matter. "Reading out cases is an act that violates tradition. Yesterday the Chief Minister had spoken about MISA and the Sarkaria Commission. Reading out Vigilance cases during the Chief Minister’s reply is a violation of tradition. Comments cannot be made on cases that are under investigation," Velu said.

Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar defended the Chief Minister's remarks, citing the Sarkaria Commission report and official ED documents. He reiterated the allegations of corruption against the then DMK government. DMK members strongly objected to the minister’s remarks, leading to a brief exchange in the House.

DMK MLAs evicted from Hosue

Speaker rejected the DMK's demand, saying there was no need to expunge Vijay's remarks from the Assembly records. "The DMK wasn't ready to listen for even a minute to CM Vijay's speech yesterday. CM Vijay mentioned things that were already mentioned in the House regarding the MISA Act. So there is no need to expunge the CM's speech on the MISA Act," the Speaker said.

After the Speaker ruled against the expunction of the Chief Minister's remarks, DMK MLAs continued to raise slogans in the House. Several DMK members gathered in front of the Speaker’s podium, pressing their demand and continuing their protest.

Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan sought action against the protesting MLAs in accordance with Assembly rules.

The Speaker eventually directed marshals to evict the DMK members from the Assembly hall. As they were being escorted out, the MLAs continued to raise slogans over the issue.

On Monday, CM Vijay alleged that the ED had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. Vijay claimed that the ED had mentioned former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.

He further alleged that the Sarkaria Commission report had accused former Chief Minister Karunanidhi of abusing his official position as Chief Minister.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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