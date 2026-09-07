146% surge from 52-week low: Raymond shares surge over 6% to hit fresh 52-week high, check details

Shares of Raymond Ltd continued their upward trend on Monday amid its powerful market re-rating and surged over 6 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 789.60. The surge comes amid a spurt in trading volume of more than 1.54 times, with nearly 2.89 million shares changing hands. The stock started the trading session at Rs 737.80, down Rs 3.7 from the previous close of Rs 741.50 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 789, a gain of Rs 47.5 or 6.40 per cent. This is also the stock's new 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 320.40, hit on March 30, 2026.

The stock ended the trading session in the green at Rs 774.90, up Rs 33.40. The company's market cap stood at Rs 5,158.80 crore.

Stock in action post demerger

Raymond Ltd's stock is in action following the strategic demerger of its lifestyle and real-estate divisions. Post this demerger, investors are increasingly valuing Raymond Limited as a high-growth precision engineering, aerospace, and defence player rather than a traditional legacy conglomerate.

Post the demerger, the company has been restructured into three distinct entities: Raymond Limited, Raymond Realty, and Raymond Lifestyle.

Raymond Ltd has accelerated its expansion into electric vehicle (EV) components, aero-engine modules, and high-value subsystems with the acquisition of Maini Precision Products.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 146.8 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 320. The company's stock is down just 0.47 per cent from its previous adjusted record high of Rs 793.33.

Strong financial results

The company's total revenue grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 628 crore in Q1 FY2027. EBITDA grew 14 per cent to Rs 100 crore, and EBITDA margin improved to 15.9 per cent.

The company's aerospace and defence business performed particularly strongly. Revenue from this segment increased 40.4% per cent year-on-year to Rs 123 crore, while EBITDA was Rs 26 crore. This growth was driven by increased production for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the company's expanding product portfolio.

The company's engineering business has an order book of over Rs 5,960 crore. Additionally, it has a Request for Quotation (RFQ) pipeline for potential new orders worth Rs 1,632 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)