Raymond shares hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 869.05 as board meets to discuss fundraising, details

Shares of Raymond Ltd. are in action and have been hitting fresh highs. The stock once again touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 869.05 even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined amid rising crude oil prices and the US-Iran hostilities. The stock started the session in the red amid a broader market selloff. However, the stock gained momentum amid a volume surge of more than 5.29 times and touched an intraday high of Rs 869.05. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 320.40, hit on March 30, 2026. Last seen, the company's market cap stood at Rs 857.55, up Rs 84.75, or 10.97 per cent, from the last closing price. The company's market cap stood at Rs 5,709.03 crore.

What's behind the rally?

After separating its lifestyle and real estate businesses, investors in Raymond now have greater direct exposure to sectors such as aerospace, defence, automotive components, and precision technology. After this demerger, Raymond Limited, Raymond Realty, and Raymond Lifestyle are now three separate companies. The action also comes as board is meetin today to consider fund raising.

The results are also strong

The company's total revenue grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 628 crore in Q1 FY2027. EBITDA grew 14 per cent to Rs 100 crore, and EBITDA margin improved to 15.9 per cent.

The company's aerospace and defence business performed particularly strongly. Revenue from this segment increased 40.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 123 crore, while EBITDA was Rs 26 crore. This growth was driven by increased production for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the company's expanding product portfolio.

Strong order book

The company's engineering business has an order book of over Rs 5,960 crore. Additionally, it has a Request for Quotation (RFQ) pipeline for potential new orders worth Rs 1,632 crore. The company serves customers in over 60 countries, and exports generate more than half of its engineering business revenue.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a strong return of 455.88 per cent in five years and 20.55 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 6.84 per cent in two years and 6.38 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has dropped 11.22 per cent, compared with a 12.50 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)