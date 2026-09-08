Rahul Gandhi's Air India flight performs go-around amid gusty winds at Lucknow airport

Lucknow:

Air India flight AI-1717, travelling from Delhi to Lucknow, had to abort its landing just before touching down at Lucknow's Amausi Airport on Tuesday. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was among the passengers on board the flight.

The aircraft was very close to landing when it experienced a strong jolt and suddenly began climbing again, causing panic among passengers. The pilot then performed a go-around, with sources saying gusty winds prompted the decision. The flight later landed safely on its second attempt.

Flight lands safely on second attempt

The aircraft completed the go-around and landed safely at Amausi Airport on its second attempt. Sources said gusty winds prompted the pilot to discontinue the initial landing.

The sudden climb occurred when the aircraft was already very close to the runway, leading to concern among passengers. However, the flight was able to make another approach and complete the landing safely.

What is a go-around during a flight?

A go-around is a normal procedure in aviation in which a pilot discontinues an aircraft's landing approach and takes the plane back into the air for another attempt. It can be carried out when landing conditions are not considered suitable or when the pilot decides that continuing the approach is not appropriate.

A go-around does not, by itself, indicate an emergency. Pilots may use the procedure when conditions such as wind or the aircraft's position make an immediate landing unsuitable.

In the case of AI-1717, sources attributed the go-around to gusty winds. After climbing again, the aircraft made another approach and landed safely.

Bombay High Court refuses to quash summons against Rahul Gandhi

While the Air India flight incident drew attention on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi was also involved in a separate legal development in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court refused to quash summons issued to him in a 2019 defamation case over his "commander-in-thief" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice NR Borkar dismissed Gandhi's petition, but continued the 2021 direction to defer proceedings for six weeks. This allows Gandhi to approach the Supreme Court against the latest order and means he will not have to appear before the magistrate during this period.

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