South Delhi to Gurgaon in 6 mins: Govt approves 4km elevated road, details here

New Delhi:

To tackle daily traffic congestion in South Delhi, the government has approved a 4-kilometre-long signal-free elevated corridor along Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg in Chhatarpur. Sharing details of the approval, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that using this elevated corridor will save commuters significant time. The flyover stretches from Anuvrat Marg to DLF Farms along SSN Marg.

Connectivity to the Qutub Minar, several residential areas will be enhanced

Verma stated that the Delhi government has approved this project following a feasibility study. The elevated corridor will help alleviate congestion at a major traffic bottleneck in South Delhi. The minister noted that the corridor would significantly improve connectivity to the Qutub Minar Metro station, along with nearby residential areas.

According to the PWD, the commute between Anuvrat Marg and DLF Farms currently takes about 19 minutes, with an average vehicle speed of 12.7 km/h. However, once the elevated corridor is constructed, the travel time is expected to drop to 6.6 minutes, while the average speed could rise to 36.4 km/h.

These areas to get relief from traffic congestion

Officials believe that this elevated corridor will facilitate the movement of approximately 75,000 vehicles daily. Currently, traffic from nearby areas such as Mehrauli, Lado Sarai, Saket, and Sainik Farm travels via SSN Marg towards Chhatarpur and Fatehpur Beri, causing jams. The construction of the elevated corridor will significantly reduce congestion in these areas.

According to a report, over 82,000 cars ply this 4-km stretch daily. According to a PWD study, 82,800 passenger cars currently use this 4-kilometre-long corridor every day. Moreover, during peak hours, the volume rises to 4,900 cars per hour. The study indicates that traffic issues on this corridor are caused by the signal on Anuvrat Marg. It further notes that the current traffic situation reveals that the primary cause of congestion on SSN Marg is not the length of the corridor but the delays at the intersection.

As part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate smoother traffic flow on Delhi's roads, the government is considering a proposal to construct 18 flyovers and corridors on key routes.