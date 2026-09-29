AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh booked in Delhi head constable assault case

New Delhi:

A political confrontation in Delhi's Tilak Nagar has now escalated into a police case after a head constable was allegedly assaulted during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathering. Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the incident and named AAP leaders, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, along with other party workers.

The case comes amid a widening political row over an incident involving Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma during a road inspection in the area. The AAP had been demanding police action against the minister over the slapping of a man during the inspection.

What happened during Arvind Kejriwal's Tilak Nagar visit?

According to Delhi Police, a head constable was present in Tilak Nagar in plain clothes and was recording the proceedings on video. The police allege that he was surrounded by a crowd of AAP supporters and assaulted. The incident took place during AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the area. After the alleged assault, the head constable underwent a medical examination, following which police initiated action in the case.

FIR names Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh

Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the alleged assault on the police personnel. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh have been named in the case along with other AAP workers, according to reports. The case relates to allegations of assaulting a government employee and obstructing him from carrying out his official duties. The police investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and the specific role, if any, of those named in the FIR.

Tilak Nagar road row triggered political showdown

The latest FIR comes against the backdrop of a separate controversy that erupted during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had visited the area to inspect road repair work when an altercation took place.

A video from the incident circulated widely on social media and appeared to show the minister slapping a man identified as Sahib Singh, who was associated with Jarnail Singh. The incident prompted the AAP to demand an FIR against the minister.

Delhi Police subsequently filed a non-cognisable report against Parvesh Verma over the alleged slapping incident, while an FIR was registered against Jarnail Singh in connection with a complaint by a PWD official alleging obstruction of duty and criminal intimidation.

AAP had protested against Parvesh Verma

Following the road inspection controversy, AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jarnail Singh, staged a protest and approached the Vikaspuri Police Station seeking action against Parvesh Verma. Bharadwaj had alleged that the police were not registering an FIR despite the complaint and video evidence cited by the party. The AAP's protest subsequently became another flashpoint between the party and Delhi Police.

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